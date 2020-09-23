National 4-H week is celebrated during the first full week in October as a kick-off to the new 4-H year. This year, 4-H programs in Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Barron and Rusk Counties are sharing a Project Showcase from Sunday, October 4 through Saturday, October 10. During this time youth and families can “try on” 4-H projects. They don’t even have to be enrolled in 4-H!
During this week, the top 5 project areas in the local area will be featured. This includes hands-on and virtual events/activities in photography, livestock, woodworking/arts, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math), and Leadership.
Registration can be found online at bit.ly/area2showcase or on your county Extension website. Event information can be found below:
Essential Elements: Using 4-H in Real Life
Sunday, October 4th 7:00-8:15PM via Zoom - In 4-H, the critical components of a successful learning experience are a sense of Mastery, Generosity, Independence, and Belonging. Not only do these elements make for a successful learning experience but, they are also a big part of everyday life of a 4-Her. Please join us in this session on learning how to apply the essential elements. Recommended Ages: MS/HS/Adults
Photography
All week: Photography Tips, Tricks and Sharing Your Work - Kick off Monday, October 5 7PM-8PM via Zoom. In this action packed photo scavenger hunt, youth can put their photography skills to the test. Each challenge will require youth to take photos using a different set of skills related to photography. Whether you know nothing or you know everything, join us for the fun (Don’t worry, we will include links to examples and tutorials)! Enter as an individual or with a group of up to 3 people (only one photo per category will be entered). Youth 13 and under must sign up with a parent on their team (parents do not need to take photos, they just need to sign up for the App and enter the photos). Register early to receive valuable information about accessing the game on the app. COST: FREE Recommended Ages: All Ages
4-H Town Hall
Tuesday, October 6, at 7PM via Zoom
4-H Town Hall: Learn about current and exciting new events and happenings in Wisconsin 4-H. The new Wisconsin 4-H Movement will be introduced with a fun challenge taking place during the month of October. Recommended Ages: Adults/Volunteers
String Art
Wednesday, October 7 at 6:30PM via Zoom
Supplies Cost: $5 | Shipping Fee: $15 (if shipping needed) Kits can be picked up to waive the shipping cost. String Art: Participants will learn a new art technique and create a masterpiece they can enter in a 4-H Cultural Arts Fest, County Fair or give as a gift. This session involves pounding nails into a piece of wood using a pattern then stringing yarn, hemp, or string to connect the nails and create a 4-H clover design. All supplies, including patterns, wood, nails, and string, will be packaged and available for pick up or can be mailed for a small fee. Supply your own hammer, scissors, and ear protection for yourself and others in your vicinity! Limited to 50 participants | Zoom not required. Recommended Ages: All
STEM Building Challenge
Thursday, October 8 at 5:00 PM via Zoom, STEM Building Challenge!: In this challenge, participants will be asked to use items from home to complete a task. Sounds fun, doesn’t it?! Here’s the surprise though, all participants will receive a top secret envelope with the details. We can’t wait to see what you come up with! You will have the opportunity to share your product at a live Zoom on Thursday, October 8 at 5:00 PM. Recommended Ages: All
Livestock
Want to learn more about livestock species? You have come to the right place! In this session Bernie O’Rourke, Extension’s Livestock Specialist will be talking about the basics of each livestock species, which include beef, goats, sheep, and swine. This will be a great opportunity to learn about these species on how to own and care for a livestock animal. This session will also offer an opportunity for youth to expand and share the knowledge they already have about livestock and a chance to ask questions. Recommended Ages 3rd grade and up; Thursday, October 8 at 7:00 PM via Zoom
Service Saturday
Every day, 4‑H’ers pledge their hands to larger service. And every day, 4‑H’ers are rolling up their sleeves and putting this part of the pledge into action – leading positive change that empowers their peers and their communities. Do something for others following social distancing guidelines and submit a picture. Ideas of service projects include: writing a letter to someone in a nursing home telling them about National 4-H Week and what you participated in, submit pictures or story to the newspaper about your 4-H experience this week, clean something outside such as Adopt-a-Highway, rake leaves for an elderly neighbor, carve a pumpkin that will make someone smile, make a treat and door drop it to someone you can’t hang out with right now. Take Pictures of your work and share online.
Please contact your University of Wisconsin - Madison, Division of Extension - 4-H Educator with questions. Barron County: Sara Waldron (sara.waldron@wisc.edu), Washburn County: Anna DeMers (anna.demers@wisc.edu), Rusk County: Breanne Meyer (breanne.meyer@wisc.edu), Sawyer County: Sky Holt (sky.holt@wisc.edu), or Burnett County: Beth Rank (beth.rank@wisc.edu).
