Country Lane farmers market opens

Ready for a new season to begin.

The Country Lane farmers market, at 1642 16th St., Barron, opens June 18 with hours from 2-8 p.m. In addition to produce, meats, cheese, baked goods, flowers and crafts, it features homemade ice cream, health-related booths and pressure canner testing. For more details, call 715-637-5367. Or watch for directional signs.

