Every Sunday in January, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the public is invited to drop new, packaged socks, underwear and T-shirts off at Parkview United Methodist Church at the corner of Highways 8 and 63 in Turtle Lake.      

With bins right inside the front doors, contributions will go to teachers of younger kids at the Turtle Lake and Clayton schools. Teachers will distribute the clothing to children as needed for various little-children reasons. Sizes from 4T to Adult Small are welcome.

Clothing contributions are welcome each Sunday in January and questions can be directed to 715-986-2467. Contributions can be made by appointment also.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to change the phone number, which had been incorrectly submitted.

