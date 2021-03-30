The wait is over. The Kiwanis’ coronavirus has slipped beneath the waves of Rice Lake.
The Kiwanis Club’s 6-foot-diameter plywood replica of the coronavirus sank officially at 11:27 a.m. on March 24. Coming closest to guessing the time and day it would sink was Ray Vaughn. He guessed it would disappear at 11:23 a.m. and won $500.
Close behind him, Mari Smith guessed 11:21 a.m. She walked away with $250.
Todd Widdes got $100 for guessing 1:28 p.m.
Kiwanis members placed the blue sphere with red spikes onto the lake earlier this year and invited people to guess when it would sink.
The fundraiser goes to support Kiwanis Club community projects, especially those involving youth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.