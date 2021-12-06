The Women of the ELCA at Chetek Lutheran Church invite the public to a Cookie Walk and Craft Sale on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 8 a.m. to noon featuring ethnic baking and lefse. Masks and gloves will be provided to visitors. The church is located at 1419 Second St., Chetek.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.