Construction on US 8 in Polk and Barron counties, between the roundabout at WIS 46 South and County P in Almena, is scheduled to begin in early May, with traffic-control measures put in place the week of April 27 and actual roadwork starting the following week.
The $8.5 million projects aim to improve road safety and involve:
- Milling off a portion of US 8’s surface.
- Overlaying US 8 with asphalt.
- Shouldering.
- Installing centerline rumble strips.
- Marking the pavement.
- Widening the paved shoulders from 3 feet to 5 feet and adding shoulder rumble strips in appropriate areas to help address run-off-roadway crashes.
Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of September.
During construction, US 8 will remain open to traffic. Motorists can expect two-lane conditions with short-term single-lane closures using flagging operations to control traffic through the work area. Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.