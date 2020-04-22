US 8 ALMENA

Construction on US 8 in Polk and Barron counties, between the roundabout at WIS 46 South and County P in Almena, is scheduled to begin in early May, with traffic-control measures put in place the week of April 27 and actual roadwork starting the following week. 

The $8.5 million projects aim to improve road safety and involve:

  • Milling off a portion of US 8’s surface.
  • Overlaying US 8 with asphalt.
  • Shouldering.
  • Installing centerline rumble strips.
  • Marking the pavement.
  • Widening the paved shoulders from 3 feet to 5 feet and adding shoulder rumble strips in appropriate areas to help address run-off-roadway crashes.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of September.

During construction, US 8 will remain open to traffic. Motorists can expect two-lane conditions with short-term single-lane closures using flagging operations to control traffic through the work area. Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.

