Big changes are planned along Hwy. 48 in Rice Lake and westward. 

Construction around the US 53/WIS 48 interchange in Rice Lake is scheduled to start later this month, with traffic-control measures put in place the week of April 14 and actual roadwork starting the following week.

The $5 million project aims to improve road safety and involves:

  • Completely reconstructing WIS 48 from West Avenue to Bear Paw Avenue.
  • Reconstructing the WIS 48-West Avenue intersection with a roundabout.
  • Reconstructing the north- and southbound US 53 ramp terminals at WIS 48 as roundabouts.
  • Improving the Bear Paw Avenue intersection in the form of pavement marking and traffic signal installation.

Construction is scheduled to be completed mid-November 2020.

Construction impacts to the traveling public include:

  • US 53 northbound off-ramp will be routed onto Stout Street via a temporary roadway for the duration of the construction.
  • West Avenue to the south will be closed at the intersection of WIS 48 from mid-May through early July and again from mid-August through October.
  • US 53 southbound on-ramp will be closed from early July through mid-August. The detour will utilize WIS 25.
  • US 53 northbound on-ramp will be closed from mid-August through mid-September.  The detour will utilize US 53 southbound and the interchange at County O.

WIS 48 will remain open at all times; however, delays may be encountered. 

