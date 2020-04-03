Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIX CONTINUES TODAY... .PRECIPITATION THIS MORNING IS EXPANDING ALONG AND EAST OF THE INTERSTATE 35 CORRIDOR IN MINNESOTA. THROUGH NOON, THIS WILL BE A MIX OF FREEZING RAIN SLEET THAT WILL TRANSITION TO SLEET AND SNOW. IT WILL BECOME ALL SNOW IN WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON. ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH IS EXPECTED, WITH 1 TO 2 INCHES OF SNOW POSSIBLE IN WESTERN WISCONSIN. THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT ACROSS EASTERN MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. . PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&