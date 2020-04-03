Construction around the US 53/WIS 48 interchange in Rice Lake is scheduled to start later this month, with traffic-control measures put in place the week of April 14 and actual roadwork starting the following week.
The $5 million project aims to improve road safety and involves:
- Completely reconstructing WIS 48 from West Avenue to Bear Paw Avenue.
- Reconstructing the WIS 48-West Avenue intersection with a roundabout.
- Reconstructing the north- and southbound US 53 ramp terminals at WIS 48 as roundabouts.
- Improving the Bear Paw Avenue intersection in the form of pavement marking and traffic signal installation.
Construction is scheduled to be completed mid-November 2020.
Construction impacts to the traveling public include:
- US 53 northbound off-ramp will be routed onto Stout Street via a temporary roadway for the duration of the construction.
- West Avenue to the south will be closed at the intersection of WIS 48 from mid-May through early July and again from mid-August through October.
- US 53 southbound on-ramp will be closed from early July through mid-August. The detour will utilize WIS 25.
- US 53 northbound on-ramp will be closed from mid-August through mid-September. The detour will utilize US 53 southbound and the interchange at County O.
WIS 48 will remain open at all times; however, delays may be encountered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.