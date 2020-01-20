Confetti fell like snowflakes on Talent Show

Performers celebrate with confetti at conclusion of show.

Much to the delight of performers, confetti fell like snowflakes at the conclusion of the Barron County Talent Show on Jan. 18 at the Barron Area Community Center. See this week's Chronotype for photos of the winners. This year's show featured 15 acts by youths ages 5-18. Trophies were given out for first- and second-place and a People's Choice award.

Judges were Corinne Hansen, Val Scheps and Mary Shearer. Acts were judged on preparation, stage presence and delivery, and creativity. A debut performance by the up and coming Up North Steel Drum Band took place while the judges were deliberating.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments