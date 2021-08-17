The Rice Lake High School International Club and Rice Lake International Friendship Association invites people to a potluck picnic to welcome the high school exchange students for the 2021-2022 school year.

The picnic is on Aug. 30 at Veterans Memorial City Park, 20 E. Stout St. The gathering is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. with the potluck dinner to begin around 5 p.m.

