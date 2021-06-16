A good-size crowd spread out throughout Veterans Memorial City Park in Rice Lake on Tuesday evening for a Flag Day observance in conjunction with the Rice Lake Municipal Band's Music in the Park concert.
The band played a variety of patriotic music, veteran Mel Bjugstad recited "The Ragged Old Flag," the Rice Lake Veterans Center Honor Guard demonstrated the proper folding of the American flag and the meaning of each fold, and members of Elks Lodge 1441 shared a prayer and readings about the flag. The Elks have been observing Flag Day since 1922.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.