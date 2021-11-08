A host of Veterans Day programs on Thursday in Barron County communities will honor the men and women who served in the U.S. military.
Rice Lake
The Rice Lake Veteran’s Memorial Committee is hosting a program at 10:45 a.m. at Rice Lake Moose Club on Lakeshore Drive.
The program kicks off with the entrance of the Veterans Center Color Guard under Cmdr. Lloyd Meinen to the song “To the Color” played by bugler Joe Erickson.
Frank Petit, Honor Guard chaplain, will give the invocation, followed by Robert Heinz singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Memorial Committee Chairman Larry Anderson will give the opening remarks, and VFW Post 2204 Cmdr. Dennis DeGidio will follow with, “What is a Veteran?”
Capt. Peter Muschinske, chaplain CHC USN, is the featured speaker for the ceremony.
Anderson will give the closing remarks.
To end the program, the Honor Guard will fire the 21-gun salute and Erickson will play “Taps.” He will then play “Retreat” as the Honor Guard exits.
After the program the Rice Lake Area Veterans Center, 1404 Macauley Ave., will serve Veterans Day stew, and hold raffles and a bake sale.
Barron
A breakfast for veterans will begin at Barron High School at 7:30 a.m. followed by a program at 8:20 a.m. Woodland Elementary School’s event starts at 9 a.m., followed by another at the middle school at 10 a.m.
At 11 a.m. a program will begin at the Barron County Justice Center.
A meal featuring turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and corn is served at noon at the VFW. It’s open to the public; a free-will donation is requested.
Surrounding communities
Cameron High School is hosting a program at 9:15 a.m. in the gymnasium. The public is welcome.
Cumberland School District’s program begins at 9:55 a.m. at the elementary school. The high school commemoration is expected to begin about 10:25 a.m. The public is welcome.
A program is set in the Chetek-Weyerhaueser High School gymnasium at 10:30 a.m. The public is welcome.
