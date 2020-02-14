Cameron Comets basketball

Cameron's Ian Payne starts a fast break in his team's win Friday, with Barron's Gabe Amundson, Caiden LaLiberty and Carter LaLiberty trailing on the play. Cameron defeated Barron, 65-47.

 Dave Greschner/Rice Lake Chronotype

In their first season in the Heart o' North Conference, the Cameron Comets are assured of a share of the boys basketball championship.

Cameron clinched the title share Friday night with a dominating 65-47 win over Barron, just a night after the Comets rallied for a big 58-50 overtime win against title contender Cumberland. Both games were on the Comets' home court.

With only one conference game remaining, Cameron is 12-3 in the Ho'N, with Cumberland and Northwestern trailing at 9-4 going into Friday night's action. Cameron ends its regular season with a showdown at Northwestern on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Cameron got 16 points from Mark Daniels and 14 from Austin Weis in Friday's win over Barron. Both players had four three-pointers, with Daniels burying three in the first half as the Comets built a 38-15 halftime lead.

Barron got 14 points from Carter LaLiberrty. The Bears slip to 4-10 in the Ho'N and 5-13 overall. Barron hosts St. Croix Falls in nonconference play Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Cameron, 14-4 overall, also returns to action Tuesday, Feb. 18, hosting Grantsburg in a nonconference game.

