WINTER – Beatrice C. Stoner, 95, of Winter was fatally injured in a vehicle accident on Thursday, May 21.
According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, Stoner was traveling south on Cty. Hwy. W at 8:30 a.m. in her 2015 Buick Encore when she failed to yield at the intersection with Hwy. 70 and collided with an eastbound semi-tractor driven by Kenneth A. Beres, 33, of Weyerhaeuser.
Beres did not appear to be injured in the accident.
The crash is being investigated by the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol. Also assisting at the scene were the Sawyer County EMS and Winter Fire Department.
