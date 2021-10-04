Arlyn Colby will speak at the Oct. 11 meeting of The Blue Hills Genealogical Society to be held at 6:45 p.m. at the Barron Senior Center, 12 N. 3rd St., Barron. It is free and open to the public. He will present a program on the railroads that served West Central Wisconsin.
Colby has written seven books about abandoned branchline railroads that served West Central Wisconsin: "The Blueberry Line," "The Park Falls Line," "The Chippewa Valley Line," "The Mondovi Line," "The Cornell Line," "The Spring Valley Line" and "The Ellsworth Line." His books will be available for sale after the program.
A retired high school mathematics teacher and coach at Barron High School, his program on the railroads that served the Barron area will bring the past glory days of trains to life with many interesting pictures and facts.
The Blue Hills Genealogical Society meets the second Mondays of each month at the Barron Senior Center unless otherwise noted. Their resource library is open by appointment that can be made with Rosella Amundson at pla@charter.net. Join the society at its monthly meetings or by going to it website at bhgsbc.org. Those with items of genealogical value to donate to the society should contact Gloria Dobberfuhl at mgd5579@hotmail.com.
