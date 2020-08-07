Colby pens sixth railroad book, "The Spring Valley Line"

Local author Arlyn Colby has released The Spring Valley Line, the sixth book in his series about abandoned western Wisconsin branchline railroads. This 36-mile railroad in west central Wisconsin served the communities of Emerald, Woodville, Brookville, Wildwood, Spring Valley, Elmwood, Comfort, and Weston. It was built to serve the lumber yard and brickyard at Wildwood before being extended to Spring Valley to serve the iron ore mine and smelter. It was then extended to Weston to reach a large lumber mill.
The railroad line was abandoned in 1965. Today part of the line south of Woodville is a walking and biking trail called the Wildwood Trail. A chapter about each town on the Spring Valley Line gives its history, a railroad track plan in the town, and many pictures. The book has 174 pages that include 194 pictures and 171 charts and diagrams, and 22 maps. It sells for $30 plus $5 postage and handling, and is available in perfect binding or spiral binding.
Colby taught mathematics and coached for many years at Barron High School and graduated from Eleva-Strum Central High School and UW-Eau Claire. He previously wrote five books about local abandoned branchline railroads: The Mondovi Line, The Blueberry Line, The Chippewa Valley Line, The Cornell Line, and The Park Falls Line. Find more information about the six books at wisconsinrailroadbooks.com
Colby’s next book will be The Ellsworth Line, about the Omaha Railway’s track from Stillwater, Minnesota to Ellsworth through Hudson and River Falls. If you have pictures or information about this line, please email barronrrbooks@yahoo.com.
