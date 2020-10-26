This summer Vicki Komarek closed her Peter and Annie's World Market in downtown Cumberland and this October she reopened as Peter and Annie's Coffee Shop Cafe in the former Kwik Trip at the four corners in Cumberland.

When she closed her downtown store, she had no plans to reopen in a different location but found she was unable to resist the vacant building at the most visible spot in Cumberland. Hours are Tuesday through Friday form 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Former and new customers will find a variety of beverage choices, treats, cards and some small gifts at the new location. She is closing out her lines of clothing and housewares that were featured at her former store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments