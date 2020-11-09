Coat and Winter Clothing Drive announced

The public is invited to drop off winter outerwear at a Coat and Winter Clothing Drive, coordinated by Red Cedar Church at 1701 W. Allen St., Rice Lake. Drop off dates are Tuesday-Thursday, Nov. 10-12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and during services, which are Saturday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 15, at 10:30 a.m.

The collected items will be donated to Compassion Closet, located in the lower level of Benjamin House emergency shelter at Heart Island Parkway, Rice Lake. It is open to anyone in the community in need of warm clothing, coats or boots, according to coordinator Dorthy Nelson. During this time she asks people to call ahead to limit the number of people there at one time. She can be reached at 715-651-8552, If possible, arrange a time for pick-up of items Tuesdays or Thursdays between 9 a.m. and noon.

