The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Barron County is offering a no-cost, six-week Peer to Peer Education Class focusing on mental health, wellness and recovery for adults experiencing a mental health challenge.

Topics include the relationship between mental health and physical health, developing goals and a personal visions statement, exploring benefits and challenges of mental health diagnoses, improving communication skills, building a network of support and discovering tools to enhance recovery.

The class starts May 6 and runs from 10 a.m. to noon at Grace Episcopal Church, 119 West Humbird St., Rice Lake. Register by May 3. For more information call Lee at 608-346-2938 or email namibarroncounty@gmail.com.

