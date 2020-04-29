A seat on the Rice Lake City Council is opening up due to an alderman leaving the city.
Ward 1 Alderman James Dorrance III received a commendation at the April 28 Council meeting. He initially served on the Council from 1992-1997, then was appointed as interim mayor for 1 year. Dorrance joined the Council again in April of 2015, and now leaves with a year on his term.
Dorrance must vacate the positions because he is moving out of Rice Lake.
Mayor Michael Diercks and Clerk-Treasurer Kathleen Morse are now accepting names to be considered to fill the rest of Dorrance’s term, expiring in April 2021. The Council will ultimately elect a person to that seat.
To be considered, persons must live in Ward 1, which generally consists of properties east of Hammond and Tainter Avenues as well as properties around the southern part of Upper Rice Lake, including many blocks further south.
At its April 14 meeting, the Council also awarded commendations to retired police captain Tracy Hom and to At-Large Alderman Scott Lundberg, who finished one 2-year term on the Council and did not seek reelection.
