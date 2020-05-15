editor's pick featured

Chronotype wins seven awards in annual newspaper contest

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

The Chronotype newspaper received seven wards in the 2019 Better Newspaper Contest, presented by the Wisconsin Newspaper Assn. The winners were announced last month, though the association will not have its annual convention to present the awards.

 

Honors for Chronotype staff included:

• Second Place; Spot News Photo; Ryan O’Connell; for a photo of a SWAT arrest in Rice Lake on April 2, 2019.

 

• Second Place; Digital Journalism; Ryan Urban; for a interview with the creator of Community of Rice Lake, WI page on Facebook.

 

• Third Place; Feature (Non-profile); Ryan O’Connell; People stuffed with peppers at Rutabaga Fest.

 

• Third Place; Special Pages; Dave Greschner for the Outdoors page.

Download PDF 10-SpecialPages-20190619.pdf
Download PDF 10-SpecialPages-20190220.pdf
Download PDF 10-SpecialPages-20180912.pdf

 

 

• Third Place; Enterprise/Interpretive Reporting; Ryan O’Connell; Train cuts semi trailer in two in Barron, Aug. 26.

 

• Honorable Mention; Sports Section; Dave Greschner and Leiah Fundell.

Download PDF 7-SportsSection-20190220.pdf
Download PDF 7-SportsSection-20180905.pdf
Download PDF 7-SportsSection-20190710.pdf

 

• Honorable Mention; Photo Essay; Leiah Fundell, Ruth Erickson, Dave Greschner, Ryan Urban; October in the Northwoods.

Download PDF 36-PhotoEssay-20181024.pdf

 

Awards were for Class D, the largest weekly newspaper category in the WNA.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments