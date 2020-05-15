Chronotype wins seven awards in annual newspaper contest

The Chronotype newspaper received seven wards in the 2019 Better Newspaper Contest, presented by the Wisconsin Newspaper Assn. The winners were announced last month, though the association will not have its annual convention to present the awards.
Honors for Chronotype staff included:
• Second Place; Spot News Photo; Ryan O’Connell; for a photo of a SWAT arrest in Rice Lake on April 2, 2019.
The Barron County Emergency Response Team surrounded an apartment in Moon Lake Estates Compl…
• Second Place; Digital Journalism; Ryan Urban; for a interview with the creator of Community of Rice Lake, WI page on Facebook.
Editor’s note: Since its inception Jan. 22, the Community of Rice Lake, Wi Facebook page has…
• Third Place; Feature (Non-profile); Ryan O’Connell; People stuffed with peppers at Rutabaga Fest.
The 2018 Hot Pepper Eating Contest trophy resides at Spot Bar in Cumberland, where fourth-ye…
• Third Place; Special Pages; Dave Greschner for the Outdoors page.
• Third Place; Enterprise/Interpretive Reporting; Ryan O’Connell; Train cuts semi trailer in two in Barron, Aug. 26.
A Canadian National Railway train struck a southbound semi-truck filled with soybeans near 1…
• Honorable Mention; Sports Section; Dave Greschner and Leiah Fundell.
• Honorable Mention; Photo Essay; Leiah Fundell, Ruth Erickson, Dave Greschner, Ryan Urban; October in the Northwoods.
Awards were for Class D, the largest weekly newspaper category in the WNA.
