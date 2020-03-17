As a precaution in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, The Chronotype office is closed to the public until further notice. For assistance, call us at 715-234-2121 or find our full staff directory here.
Newspapers will continue to be delivered to subscribers and stores. As always, the latest news is posted at www.chronotype.com.
To get a subscription or submit an item for publication, click https://www.apg-wi.com/site/forms/subscription_services/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.