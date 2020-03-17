As a precaution in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, The Chronotype office is closed to the public until further notice. For assistance, call us at 715-234-2121 or find our full staff directory here.

Newspapers will continue to be delivered to subscribers and stores. As always, the latest news is posted at www.chronotype.com.

To get a subscription or submit an item for publication, click https://www.apg-wi.com/site/forms/subscription_services/

