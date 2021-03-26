Chromebooks available for checkout at library

The Rice Lake Public Library has 10 Chromebook computers available for patrons to check out and utilize at home for a three-week period. These computers are available on a first come, first serve basis and can be found in the RCU Community Room.
The library is now open until 7 p.m. on Fridays, expanding hours to better serve patrons. Masks are required and available for those who do not have their own. There is limited seating available, no toys or games, and no in-person programming at this time. Staff encourages everyone to keep their visits brief. The library is still offering curbside service, which can be scheduled by calling 715-234-4861.
Anyone with children can request a Grab & Go craft bag, which changes each week, with simple activities for kids of all ages. Most supplies provided. For adults and teens, check out Take & Make bags or Book Club bags. Experience Kits are available for patrons of all ages. Kits include an activity of some sort, from embroidery to cake decorating, games for a variety of ages, and much more. To find a full list of kits, check out its website or search ‘Experience Kits’ on their catalog.
A variety of virtual programs are available through the library's social media channels. Patrons can access these resources on their website, www.rlpl.org, under the “At Home Resources” tab.
