Christmas Tree Walk, a new family-friendly event

While out looking at Christmas lights this holiday season, the public is invited to bundle up the family and stop by Blue Hills Chiropractic at 1207 W. Knapp St., Rice Lake, Dec. 18-21 to see its first annual Christmas Tree Walk.

“You will see one-of-a-kind Christmas trees,” said Abby Gander, chiropractic assistant. “This is a COVID-safe, free family friendly event.

“Walk through the Christmas tree path and check out the unique Christmas trees decorated by local businesses. Once you have spotted your favorite tree, do not forget to place your vote in the ballot box. The tree with the most votes will then donate the winnings to a local nonprofit of their choice.”

For more information visit Facebook: Blue Hills Chiropractic Rice Lake: Events: FREE Community Christmas Tree Walk.

