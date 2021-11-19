Česká Opera House in Haugen is presenting Christmas Show, at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.
This old-fashioned Christmas Show is based on schoolhouse Christmas programs of the past. The first half of the show will contain musical presentations of elementary age youth, a reading of “The Night Before Christmas,” other light Christmas entertainment, a sing-along and a drawing for limited small Christmas door prizes. The focus of the second half of the program is the Nativity scene.
The conclusion of the program will feature a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus, with the distribution of traditional “brown bag” treats of Christmas programs of yore.
Refreshments will include Christmas cookies, coffee and hot apple cider. Reservations can be made, and are encouraged, by calling 715-234-7458. Tickets for the evening are $12 and are paid at the door.
