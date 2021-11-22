Chetek Lutheran Church, 1419 Second St., invites the public to a Christmas program featuring hymns, spirituals and Christmas music sung by Warren Petryk of Boyceville on Dec. 1 at 1:30 p.m.
"Did you ever hear a concert by The Memories? Warren Petryk is one of them and this Christmas program is a wonderful way to put us in the Christmas mood," said Sue Johnson of the church's Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. "WELCA normally has a Christmas luncheon before their program, but our church council is not allowing meals right now so the Christmas program will have to do."
All are welcome. A freewill offering will be taken. Masks will be available and optional.
