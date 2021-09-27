Christ Lutheran Church (Pipe Lake) of Comstock will hold its annual chicken dinner by take out only on Oct. 10.

Each take-out will cost $10 and serving will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu includes chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, cole slaw, corn, cranberries, bun and pie.

The Church is located at 1994 20th St., rural Comstock, and it will hold a worship service on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. 

