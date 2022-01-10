The public is invited to an indoor garage sale at the Rice Lake High School cafeteria on Jan. 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to raise money for a choir trip to Chicago in March. Rice Lake High School choir director Susan Franco said the sale will include items from 24 families.
The choir director added, "The students will be performing at noon on Monday, March 14, at Our Lady of Sorrows National Shrine in downtown Chicago. I have 27 freshmen through seniors performing. Each student will have to raise approximately $1,000, which covers everything for three nights and four days of an educationally-packed itinerary."
