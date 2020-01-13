Child Development screenings are upcoming for the Rice Lake Area School District’s 4-year-old enrollment for 2020-21. All children ages birth to 5 are also welcome to attend. The screenings are: Thursday, Jan. 16, starting at 3:50 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 17, starting at noon; and Friday, Feb. 21, starting at 8:20 a.m.

The free screenings provide families with information concerning growth and development and identifies children in need of additional assessments in any area—vision, hearing, etc.

For more information or to register, visit the school district’s website at www.ricelake.k12.wi.us and click on Student Services and then on Child Development Days. Or contact Amber Redlick at 715-234-9007, Ext. 5019.

