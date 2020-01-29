Child Development Days extended due to weather

Due to the weather-related cancellation of the Jan. 17 Child Development Days screening, the Rice Lake Area School District is extending its Feb. 21 screening to accommodate those affected by the cancellation.
Amber Redlich said, ‘While the word has spread that Child Development Day is an enrollment event for our 4K program, we feel there may be some questions about why someone would need to bring a baby and/or toddler to this event.”
Barron County Birth to 3s Early Childhood teacher Heather Boos explained the reasoning. “Babies are born ready to learn and respond to their environment. A baby as young as 2 hours old will track the human face or a red ball. Even more amazing, they will turn their heads to their parent’s voice,” Boos said.
“It is never too early to bring your infant or toddler to your local Child Development Days. During the developmental screening with your baby, you will learn about your baby’s skills and how you, their most important teacher, can support their social interactions and learning.”
Redlich said there are still plenty of screening spots available—morning, afternoon or evening—on Feb. 21 for any district children, ages birth to 5 who are not yet in kindergarten.
To make an appointment or for more details, go online to www.ricelake.k12,wi.us and click on “Student Services” and then “Child Development Days.”
Or call Redlich at 715-234-9007, Ext. 5019.
