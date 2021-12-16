Barron County communities will be among several that will benefit from more than $114 million U.S. Department of Agriculture investments to build and improve critical infrastructure in rural Wisconsin.
USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced today that the agency USDA is investing $114.5 million to build and improve critical infrastructure in rural Wisconsin. The investments will help expand access to clean water and reliable electricity in people’s homes and businesses in rural communities across the state.
Chetek will use $20.7 million to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant and address several code violations for residential and commercial structures within 500 feet of the site. This investment will benefit 2,221 people in Barron County.
Turtle Lake will use $21.8 million to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant and sewer system and address excessive phosphorus and chloride limits. These improvement will benefit 1,050 people.
Bloomer will use $27.6 million under the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program to replace all lead service lines, lead-jointed water main pipes and sanitary sewer mains. These improvements will help the city to reduce lead limits in their water distribution system for 3,539 people in Chippewa County. Funding also will help to prevent inflow and infiltration issues from cracked piping.
The announcement comes on the heels of the Biden-Harris administration releasing its Lead Pipe and Paint Action Plan. The plan represents a historic effort of unprecedented ambition that will deploy catalytic resources from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law while leveraging every tool across federal, state, and local government to deliver clean drinking water replacing lead pipes and remediating lead paint.
Vilsack highlighted six investments in rural Wisconsin that USDA is making in two programs designed to help people access clean water and dependable electric power. These programs are the Electric Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee Program and Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.
The investments announced will support rural infrastructure projects in Barron, Chippewa, Crawford, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Juneau, Lafayette, Richland and Vernon counties.
Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/wi. If you’d like to subscribe to USDA Rural Development updates, visit our GovDelivery subscriber page.
