Charter Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Charter Bankshares, Inc., and Bank First, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank First Corporation announced that a definitive agreement has been signed for Charter Bank to purchase liabilities (deposit accounts and safe deposit boxes) from Bank First’s branch in Chetek. As part of the Agreement, Bank First will maintain assets (loans) and will continue to service loan customers.
“We are very pleased to have this opportunity to expand into Chetek,” stated Paul Kohler, President and CEO of Charter Bank. “This will be Charter Bank’s first location in Barron County, but this is familiar territory for us. Charter Bank is headquartered here in west central Wisconsin, so we know the people in Chetek work hard, care deeply about their community and have every right to expect that their bank will do the same. We ask them for their support, but all of us at Charter Bank understand our responsibility to earn their trust. We can’t wait to get started.”
“We are delighted to have found a friend and partner in Charter Bank,” stated Mike Molepske, CEO of Bank First. “Similar to Bank First, Charter Bank is community-focused and has a long history of serving local families, non-profit organizations, and businesses. With its headquarters in Eau Claire, Charter Bank will be able to provide personalized service to Chetek and the surrounding communities and can better support the dedicated team of bankers in the Chetek branch. While we will miss our Chetek customers and employees, we know we are leaving them in very good hands, and they will be able to benefit from Charter Bank’s excellent customer service and wide array of products.”
The Agreement has been approved by the Boards of Directors of Bank First and Charter Bank. The closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur by year end, is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approval. Upon closure, the Chetek location will open under the Charter Bank name.
