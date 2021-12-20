The Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce presents Story Time at the Cabin from 3-5 p.m. on Dec. 31.
All children are invited to come skate at the ice skating rink behind the Chamber building and then head over to the Lumbering Hall of Fame Cabin for winter time stories to be read at 3:30 p.m. by the Rice Lake Public Library.
A craft will be provided for children who don't want to skate or want to take a break from skating.
Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided for free in the Warming House at the skating rink.
