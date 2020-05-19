Chamber names scholarship winners

The Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce has announced that MacKenzie Olsen, Louis Larson and Hannah Farm are the recipients of $500 scholarships.
They are among 13 students from the Rice Lake and Cameron school districts who took part in the Chamber’s Young Ambassador program this past year.
Of the lucky 13, the three scholarships were given based on criteria that included participation in Chamber activities such as Business World, Mini Business World, Business After Hours, Ribbon Cuttings, Hunters Feed, and parades.
In addition, the Young Ambassadors vying for the scholarships were required to write an essay.
