Chamber hosts Hunters Feed

The Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce invites hunters and nonhunters alike to the 17th annual Hunters Feed this Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Chamber building. Enjoy a lunch of hamburgers and hot dogs hot off the grill, baked beans, chips and beverage. Before or after the meal, view raffle prizes and purchase tickets. The tickets sell at one for $5, three for $10 or seven for $20.
The raffle includes a chance to win a Weatherby 6.5 Creedmoor rifle, a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, a Savage 110 rifle with scope or a Henry U.S. Survival AR-7. Raffle winners need not be present to win. Funds raised from the raffle go toward youth scholarships and the Chamber's community fund.
