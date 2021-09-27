A Fall Variety Show will be presented 7:30 p.m. at the Česká Opera House in Haugen on Friday, Oct. 8. Tickets are $12 per person. Reservations for seating are available, but not required, and may be obtained by calling 715-234-7458. (Note: this is a changed number from that used previously.) No advance payment is being accepted.
This is the first show that will be presented in the Opera House since public health advisements curbed public gatherings early in 2020. The last show held at the Opera House was the Christmas Show of 2019. No extraordinary measures are being taken by Česká Opera House or required of attendees. Audience members are asked to take any health precautions they feel are necessary based on their own comfort level.
Musical entertainers scheduled for the evening include a mix of mostly local talent. Country singers Mike Greenwold and Tim Sears; the duo of Mike Drost and Jennifer Zinsmaster; the duo Smith & Jones; the ensemble Squirrel Cage; multi-string artist Chad Kostner of Shell Lake; and the accordion/bass duo of Brad Kuchera of Hillsdale and Mike Konop.
Mistress of ceremonies for the evening is Sally Baumberger. In addition to the music, the evening will feature comic relief from Česká Opera’s Mighty Uff-da Players.
Also scheduled at Česká Opera House are the annual Jitrnice Dinner in a drive-up format from 11 am. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, priced at $10 for all ages; and, a Christmas Show” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 priced at $12/seat. Seating for the Christmas Show may be reserved at the same number as for the Fall Variety Show.
