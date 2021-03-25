The Blue Hills Genealogical Society-Barron County issues certificates to persons who are directly descended from a Barron County pioneer or century ancestor.
Applicants must submit an application from and qualified evidence to prove direct descent, and to prove:
• That an ancestor settled/lived in Barron County prior to 1 Jan. 1871, for Pioneer certificate or
• That an ancestor settled/lived in Barron County 100 years or more prior to the date of application for the Century certificate.
Applicants must also prove the line of descent from the ancestor to themselves.
The applicant need not live in Barron County, and the person to whom the certificate is issued need not live in Barron County. The fee is $10 for each Pioneer or Century certificate requested. The deadline to submit the application is Oct. 1.
To see the application form and instructions, go to the website at bhgsbc.org, and click on Certificate Programs. Certificates will be awarded at the November meeting of Blue Hills Genealogical Society in Barron or the certificate can be mailed out.
Contact Linda Adams who is the Certificates chair at 715-205-2860 for questions or assistance. Submit the application and fee (payable to BHGS-BC) to Linda Adams, P.O. Box 296, Cameron, WI 54822.
