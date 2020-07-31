Ceremony tonight for RLHS Class of 2020 who 'Made it Happen'

The outdoor graduation ceremony for the Rice Lake High School Class of 2020 is Friday, July 31, at 7 p.m. on the Friess Family Community Campus. The rain date is Saturday, Aug. 1 at the same time.
Graduates will be positioned in the stands spaced 6 feet apart. Each will be allowed no more than four guests.
All gates will open at 6 p.m. Suggested entrance is by last name to reduce congestion upon arrival. Temporary paint will be used to create a grid of squares on the football field for designated seating of family members.
The district will provide two chairs per family that will help organize the groups on the field. Additional attendees are asked to bring their own chair.
High school principal Curt Pacholke said, “We have met with the Barron County Health Department staff to review our plan, and due to the fact that Barron County is now considered a high risk county, we unfortunately need to reduce the number of spectators that will be allowed on campus from seven for each graduate down to four. I know this is less than ideal, and I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
“For those who still would like to view the ceremony, it will be broadcasted live with the support of Rice Lake Community TV on Charter/Spectrum channel 992, Mosaic channel 993 and streamed live at bit.ly/RLHSGrad2020.
Pacholke added, “At the beginning, and also at the end of the ceremony, graduates will be making a lap on the track.
“We will have a professional photographer capturing the moment as students cross the stage so family members will be able to remain seated during the ceremony. The proof of the image will be provided to each family at no charge.
“Restrooms will be available for use, and we will have additional sanitation stations available.”
The principal cautioned, “We respectfully ask that all graduates and attendees limit interaction with others and respect the process for the health and safety of all participants. Also, due to the recent spike, masks are highly recommended by all attendees that are able. We have purchased royal blue masks that will be provided to all graduates if they choose to wear one.”
