As you are aware, Census Day, April 1 came and passed without the fanfare the Census Count Committee had planned and anticipated as the country’s attention turned toward the crisis at hand. But there is another chance to sound the trumpets and raise census awareness during Census Awareness Weekend, May 1-3.
According to Rachael Manning of the U.S. Census Bureau, “We’ve reached a milestone in the 2020 Census; over half of all households across Barron County have responded. “More than 60% (61.8%) of all households in Wisconsin have responded. While Barron County (54%) is keeping pace with the national response rate, it is trending below the state response rate.”
To improve that percentage, she said, “It’s time for a second big push to increase self-response by working in concert with our local, regional and national partners, media teams and social media influencers to amplify our message on social media during Census Awareness Weekend. The shared message is: There is still time to respond to the census online, by phone or by mail. If you haven’t responded yet, please respond now! Everyone counts and we’re counting on you to help shape our future!”
The “Call to Action” is this:
• Help share this message and other census messages between May 1-3
• Encourage self-response by internet, mail, and phone;
• Use modes and media most appropriate for reaching YOUR audience, population, clients, etc. (ex. Twitter, Facebook, newspapers, PSAs, emails, YouTube, hang a flyer or poster, etc.)
• Consider your audience and tailor your message: What are their concerns? What are the motivators?
• Use the #2020Census hashtag on all social media posts; we want to trend the #2020Census hashtag on social media platforms (i.e. Twitter, Facebook.).
“Finally, I would ask that you please share this and ask others in your networks to share a census message or offer census help during Census Awareness Weekend as well. The more participating partners, the more impactful this will be. ALL Barron County residents count, and a complete count of our people is what we’re after. Let’s help our people get counted!”
