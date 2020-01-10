Celtic group Ring of Kerry performs at Ladysmith

Ring of Kerry is a bursting-with-energy Irish music group that captures the hearts of listeners. The group takes its name from a beautiful craggy drive in southwestern County Kerry, Ireland. Its Celtic music, however, is played with a heart much closer to its American home.
Hear them in concert Saturday, Jan. 11 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Ladysmith High School at an appearance hosted by the Flambeau Valley Arts Assn.
All five of its engaging musicians sing and play several instruments. With sounds that range from the thunder of the Irish bodhran drum to the sparkle of the hammered dulcimer; from the lilt and rhythm of fiddle and guitar to the haunting wails of the flute and pennywhistles, the band has developed a blend that is animated, ruggedly beautiful and fun.
Ring of Kerry is at times a raucous pub band enticing the crowd to sing along, stomp their feet and to join in the merriment. Yet in other moments, they beautifully serenade their audience while strolling from table to table, completely unplugged and playing acoustically.
Ring of Kerry’s specialty, however, is playing highly energetic and engaging stage concerts often including a troupe of fully costumed Irish step dancers.
Ring of Kerry has released three CDs: St. Paddy’s Eve; Returning to the Shore and its most current project, Ride On.
Tickets for the Ladysmith concert may be obtained on line at fvaa.weebly.com.
