Celebrity Charity Classic proceeds given to three nonprofits

The generous financial support to Rice Lake area youth is reason to be thankful.
The sixth annual Rice Lake Celebrity Charity Classic held in June provided $110,000 to 26 non-profit youth agencies and organizations. For the sixth year, the RLCCC held a celebrity golf tournament and youth celebrity golf classic at Turtleback Golf, and a Family Fun & Fitness Fest at the Friess Family Community Campus.
The support to the community from all the sponsors is amazing and provides a one-of-a-kind event for the area.
The RLCCC events have successfully replaced the many individual events that participating youth programs previously led. This one big event shines a light on the community and the programs that serve youth.
Through this collaborative fundraising event, the sixth Annual RLCCC awarded Boys & Girls Clubs of Barron County, Kinship of Rice Lake and Cameron, and Benjamin’s House, $25,000 each.
Through a grant application and review process, 23 youth-serving organizations were awarded specific amounts totaling a distribution of an additional $35,000. The organizations awarded grant funding were 4591 Sports, Barron County Restorative Justice, Barron County Youth Shooting Sports Foundation, CASA of Western Wisconsin, Dreamship Learning Center, Feed Our Kids — Rice Lake Backpack Organization, Marquette Pacemakers 4-H, Nature’s Edge Therapy Center, Northern Star Theatre, Rice Lake Booster Club, Rice Lake Girls Basketball League, Rice Lake Junior Football, Rice Lake Music Boosters, Rice Lake National Archery — Outdoor Adventure, Rice Lake Public Library, Rice Lake Rotary, Rice Lake Youth Baseball Association, Rice Lake Youth Cycling, Rice Lake Youth Hockey, Scouts BSA-Troop 28, Rice Lake Curling Club, RLASD Warrior Robotics Student Organization, and St. Croix Valley Sexual Assault Response Team, Inc.
For additional information, find RLCCC at rlccc4thekids.com or on Facebook. Sponsors and community organizations are to be commended for providing an opportunity for positive and thriving youth development to our community youth.
