Grant applications from the 2021 Rice Lake Celebrity Charity Classic are now being accepted. Nonprofit/not-for-profit organizations that support Rice Lake area youth are encouraged to apply.
Organizations that would like to be considered to receive funds for 2021 should download and complete the grant application by visiting the website at www.rlccc4thekids.com or request an application via email at info@rlccc4thekids.com.
To be considered, completed applications must be received by email or postmarked by Friday, Sept. 30. For more information, contact Steve Tangwall at 715-736-4705 or send an email to info@rlccc4thekids.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.