Grant applications from the 2021 Rice Lake Celebrity Charity Classic are now being accepted. Nonprofit/not-for-profit organizations that support Rice Lake area youth are encouraged to apply.

Organizations that would like to be considered to receive funds for 2021 should download and complete the grant application by visiting the website at www.rlccc4thekids.com or request an application via email at info@rlccc4thekids.com.

To be considered, completed applications must be received by email or postmarked by Friday, Sept. 30. For more information, contact Steve Tangwall at 715-736-4705 or send an email to info@rlccc4thekids.com.

