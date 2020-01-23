The 10 a.m. service at Blue Hills Unitarian Universalist fellowship on Sunday, Jan. 26, will include a Celebration of Books and Reading. Without this critical human tool we have to wonder —where would we be? Those attending are encouraged to “Come prepared to share reading suggestions for the cold winter months, along with a brief comment on the book(s) chosen.” A list will be compiled and circulated to everyone soon after; those aware of poems or a brief reading on the value of books are invited to share those as well. It is located at 230 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake.
Celebration of Reading at UU Fellowship
