The Barron County Job Center and Barron County Child Support have partnered with Cedar Mall to host an in-person job fair from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday in Rice Lake.
More than 40 local employers from a variety of industry sectors will be in attendance to hire for immediate openings. This is a great opportunity for job seekers looking for a fresh start, a better job or new career direction. The job fair is open to the entire community.
“The Cedar Mall is proud to be a community partner to host this event for the community,” said Marie Nett, property manager for the mall.
The venue has lots of floor space to spread out and ample parking. Bring a resume.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.