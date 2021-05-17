The Barron County Job Center and Barron County Child Support have partnered with Cedar Mall to host an in-person job fair from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday in Rice Lake.

More than 40 local employers from a variety of industry sectors will be in attendance to hire for immediate openings. This is a great opportunity for job seekers looking for a fresh start, a better job or new career direction. The job fair is open to the entire community.

“The Cedar Mall is proud to be a community partner to host this event for the community,” said Marie Nett, property manager for the mall.

The venue has lots of floor space to spread out and ample parking. Bring a resume.

