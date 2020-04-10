CCF Bank to open in new location

Citizens Community Federal National Association (CCFBank) has announced the opening of a new branch in Barron. A celebration will also take place during this summer at the new location which is located at 25 N. Mill St., Barron.
Tyler Tomesh, Chief Banking Officer, said the reason for the new location was an easy decision to make because, “CCFBank is committed to the Barron community and our loyal customer base. Integrating updated facilities will improve the branch experience for our customers and employees.”
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: “CZWI”) is the holding company of the Bank, a National Bank based in Altoona, currently serving customers who primarily reside in Wisconsin and Minnesota. CCFBank, asset size $1.5 Billion, is a full-service financial institution.
Tomesh said, “For more than 100 years, our Barron branch has provided both residents and businesses a wide range of secure and dependable deposit and loan services to our Agriculture and Business clients.”
