Catholic Schools Week at St. Joseph

Students showed all kinds of expressions on Pajama Day.

Catholic Schools Week was celebrated Jan. 26-Feb. 1 at St. Joseph School in Rice Lake with the theme Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed. The week began with Mass and a pancake breakfast on Jan. 26, a Pajama Day on Jan. 27, Formal Dress Day on Jan. 28, Class Color Day on Jan. 29, Tropical Day on Jan. 30 and Team Day on Jan. 31.  The ended with students duct taping their principal to the wall with students getting a feet of duct tape for each dollar donated to Food for the Poor. See more photos in this week's Panorama section of the Chronotype.

