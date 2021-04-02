The Catholic Order of Foresters, a fraternal organization, has scheduled a spring meeting of the Northwest District on Sunday, April 11, at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity parish, 317 Fifth St., Haugen. Members, their families and guests are welcome to attend. A lunch will follow the meeting.
