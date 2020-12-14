Cat Rescue and Adoption Center shares holiday greeting
The Community Cat Rescue Center at 23 E. Bracklin St., in Rice Lake, shares holiday greetings to all who have supported it throughout the year. The Center is open by appointment and has more than 80 cats available for adoption. Call Jean at 715-641-0186 or Kari at 715-271-3581. Donations of cat food (dry and pate), kitty litter, paper towels, laundry detergent and cat toys are greatly appreciated. There’s a donation box on the front entrance of the center.
 

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments