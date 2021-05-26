Cat Rescue and Adoption Center accepting items for sale

The Community Cat Rescue and Adoption Center is seeking items for its annual benefit sale June 10-12 that has been moved to the former Hallmark store at the Cedar Mall.
The CCRAC is an all-volunteer organization that last year found homes for 307 abandoned and feral cats. No clothing, shoes or large appliances accepted. Sale hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. All proceeds go toward a roof for the center.
Available for purchase will be furniture, household goods, toys and much more.
Diane Buxton of the center said, "Before June 8 donations may be dropped off at the center at 23 E. Bracklin St., Rice Lake, June 8 and 9, bring them to the mall, the old Hallmark shop, after 10 a.m."
In addition, CCRAC will be participating in Art in the Park at Veterans Park in Rice Lake on Sunday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Small original oil paints of cats will be offered for a donation.
In other news, CCCRAC is now open five days a week. Hours are now Mondays from 3-6 pm., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednedays from 4-7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is closed Fridays and Sundays, except by appointment.
For more information, call 715-641-0186.
