The Community Cat Rescue and Adoption Center of Barron County is now open for visitors. It is located at 23 E. Bracklin St., Rice Lake. Masks are required, and no more than two persons per family are allowed inside at a time.

The center is open Monday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, 11 a.m. to  2 p.m.

Additional appointments for a visitation and/or adoptions may be made by calling 715-641-0186, or 715-736-2287. To view our kittens and cats go to petfinders.com, enter "cats for adoption," then the Rice Lake zip code, 54868. The center is also on Facebook and pre-adoption papers may be filled out online.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments