Cat Coalition seeks donations for yard sale

The Community Cat Coalition (soon to be renamed Cat Adoption and Rescue Center), located at 23 East Bracklin St., Rice Lake, will hold a Yard Sale to raise money for replacement windows. The center, located in a former church, needs 15 new windows. During the recent heavy rain 2 weeks ago, water accumulated on the basement floor and the cats were seen jumping and splashing in it, not at all enjoying it.
All yard sale donations can be dropped off at the center Tuesday and Wednesday, July 14 and 15. Yard sale dates are Friday-Sunday, July 17-19, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There are over 100 cats available for adoption at the center, some being there for over 18 months. Those who attend the Yard Sale are welcome to tour the center and meet them. Adoptions may be arranged that day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.