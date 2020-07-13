Cat Coalition seeks donations for yard sale

Cat Coalition, an adoption and rescue center, is at the corner of Bracklin and Manwaring streets.

The Community Cat Coalition (soon to be renamed Cat Adoption and Rescue Center), located at 23 East Bracklin St., Rice Lake, will hold a Yard Sale to raise money for replacement windows.  The center, located in a former church, needs 15 new windows.  During the recent heavy rain 2 weeks ago, water accumulated on the basement floor and the cats were seen jumping and splashing in it, not at all enjoying it.

All yard sale donations can be dropped off at the center Tuesday and Wednesday, July 14 and 15. Yard sale dates are Friday-Sunday, July 17-19, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are over 100 cats available for adoption at the center, some being there for over 18 months. Those who attend the Yard Sale are welcome to tour the center and meet them. Adoptions may be arranged that day.

